California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,971 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Anaplan worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Anaplan by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,987,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Anaplan by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

In other Anaplan news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $425,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,157,845. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

