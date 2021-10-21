California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 51,328 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of United States Steel worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after buying an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 904.6% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after buying an additional 1,044,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after buying an additional 915,525 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after buying an additional 737,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $16,817,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.12. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

