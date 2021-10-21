California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377,623 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of OGE Energy worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,997,000 after purchasing an additional 878,236 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 89.8% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,659,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 117.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after buying an additional 512,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

