California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Silicon Laboratories worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $306,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $431,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB stock opened at $149.71 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.