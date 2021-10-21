California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $14,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,723,000 after acquiring an additional 185,652 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after purchasing an additional 472,977 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,301 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of PB opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

