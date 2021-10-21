California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of The Carlyle Group worth $16,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after acquiring an additional 971,904 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,159,000 after acquiring an additional 296,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $114,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CG. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

