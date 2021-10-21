California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Denali Therapeutics worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $555,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,892 shares of company stock worth $4,486,891 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

