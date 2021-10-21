California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.65 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of American Campus Communities worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,349,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Campus Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,845,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Campus Communities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,803,000 after purchasing an additional 69,259 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACC opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

