California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.88 Million Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 138,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,888 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $87,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

VAC stock opened at $154.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.12.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.