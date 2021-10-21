California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.22 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Acuity Brands worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $205.40 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $212.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.73 and a 200-day moving average of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

