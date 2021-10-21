California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.32 Million Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Upwork worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 854,679 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Upwork by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 610,124 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $56.94 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,686. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

