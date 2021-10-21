California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.36 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Toll Brothers worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 479,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 310,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

