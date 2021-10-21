California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.56 Million Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Brooks Automation worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

BRKS opened at $106.40 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $110.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

