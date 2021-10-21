California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of SLM worth $15,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,093 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 210.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 358.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. SLM Co. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

