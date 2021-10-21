California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.74 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Stifel Financial worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

NYSE:SF opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.