California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.41 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of The New York Times worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYT opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

