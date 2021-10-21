California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.55 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Alaska Air Group worth $16,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $792,459,000 after buying an additional 236,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,545,000 after buying an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,217,000 after buying an additional 386,920 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,076,000 after buying an additional 121,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

