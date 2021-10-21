California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of HealthEquity worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,673,000 after purchasing an additional 180,176 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HealthEquity by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,941,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $66,745,000.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,716.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,682 shares of company stock worth $1,738,992 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.