California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of ShockWave Medical worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $776,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total value of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,149,519 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWAV opened at $202.99 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.09 and a 52 week high of $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.15.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

