California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $15.10 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,101,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $195,221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,534,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $9,769,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,018,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $923,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC stock opened at $184.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 27.96. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $186.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.70.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

