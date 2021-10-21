California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Nexstar Media Group worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $40,982,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,739,000 after buying an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after purchasing an additional 193,040 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,124.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 203,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,563 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 154,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $153.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.43. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

