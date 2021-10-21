California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Paylocity worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,337,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Paylocity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $290.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.76 and a 200 day moving average of $216.29. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $298.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $4,392,703.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493 over the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.17.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

