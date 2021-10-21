California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Churchill Downs worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.6% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 51,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after buying an additional 817,959 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 57.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $255.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.06 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

