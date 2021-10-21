California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 162,519 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,519 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Virgin Galactic worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPCE. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

