California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,778 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.30% of 51job worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 601.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 51job by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 51job by 34.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JOBS shares. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.67.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

