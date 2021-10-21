California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of AerCap worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

