California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $187,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $190.38 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.26.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

