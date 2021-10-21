California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Fate Therapeutics worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,323,000 after purchasing an additional 327,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after acquiring an additional 928,556 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,829,000 after acquiring an additional 404,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,228,000 after acquiring an additional 865,618 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FATE stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FATE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.