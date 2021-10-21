California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of EastGroup Properties worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.90.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $189.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $130.64 and a one year high of $189.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.74 and its 200 day moving average is $166.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.