California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,763 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Leggett & Platt worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.