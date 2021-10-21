California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,443 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $14,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,837 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 109,307 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:WH opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

