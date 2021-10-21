California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,803 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $15,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.