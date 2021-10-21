California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,379 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,379 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of ManpowerGroup worth $15,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,975,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 2,084.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 77,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 73,614 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $116.90. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

