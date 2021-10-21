California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,917 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Fox Factory worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock worth $1,036,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $148.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.13. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

