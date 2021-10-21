California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,819 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,819 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Olin worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $52.68.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. Olin’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

