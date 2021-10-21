California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 23,965 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,965 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Starwood Property Trust worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,753,000 after buying an additional 589,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,854,000 after buying an additional 44,280 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,101,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:STWD opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.