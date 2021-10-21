California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,528 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $938,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 158,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,422,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:WMS opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 in the last 90 days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

