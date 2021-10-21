California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,580 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Nutanix worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,981.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,266 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.