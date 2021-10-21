California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,670 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Dolby Laboratories worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $92.08 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.18 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.10.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,449,196. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

