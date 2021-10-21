California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,447 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Stericycle worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 287.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

