California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 995 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Post worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Post by 329.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $105.23 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

