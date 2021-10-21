California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,225 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of EQT worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

EQT stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

