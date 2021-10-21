California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $164.17 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.76 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

