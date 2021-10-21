California Water Service Group (CWT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $60.06 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In other news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.