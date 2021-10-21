Callisto Network (CLO) Price Down 14.7% This Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $29.84 million and $95,201.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.86 or 0.06542662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00090073 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 75.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

