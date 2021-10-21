Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. Camden National posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.02 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAC. Raymond James lowered Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CAC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.40. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,044. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. Camden National has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $723.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 12.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 11.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 78,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

