Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $157.97 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.78 and a twelve month high of $159.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

