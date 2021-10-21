Canaccord Genuity Increases InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Price Target to C$3.00

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 88,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $91.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.44. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 70.19% and a return on equity of 0.76%.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

