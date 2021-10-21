Canaccord Genuity Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,040.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $940.00 to $1,040.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $647.16.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $865.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $857.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in Tesla by 62.1% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 55.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 108.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

