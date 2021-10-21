Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,525 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $21,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CM opened at $120.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

